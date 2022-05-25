BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: A stormy next 24 hours followed by a cool front

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area.
Flood Watch in effect
Flood Watch in effect(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re now down to the last 24 hours of this storm filled pattern as of late and the payoff is going to be quite nice heading into the holiday weekend.

A Flood Watch has been posted for the entire area in anticipation of more storms, some of which will produce heavy rainfall later today and into tonight.

Through this morning, a line off storms will move across the state and this will be the start of what could be multiple rounds of weather that look to linger into the first half of Thursday. Expect heavy rains to quickly move in come late morning into this afternoon. Even though indications are this first round should progress through, another batch of storms is likely to fire behind it heading into tonight.

When all is said and done, between 1-3″ of rain is possible across the entire area with isolated spots at 4″+.

A frontal passage will occur around lunch Thursday putting an end to the rain and sending us plentiful sun along with some lower humidity. Friday through the weekend looks awesome with “cooler” mornings and pleasantly, warm afternoons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Heavy rain possible
Rounds of storms into early Thursday
Evening weather update for Tues., May 24 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., May 24 at 5 p.m.
Debris along La. Hwy. 1 in Lafourche Parish on May 10, 2022
Incomplete Test: Hurricane Ida was not the ultimate challenge for the area’s levee system
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season