Zack: A stormy next 24 hours followed by a cool front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re now down to the last 24 hours of this storm filled pattern as of late and the payoff is going to be quite nice heading into the holiday weekend.

A Flood Watch has been posted for the entire area in anticipation of more storms, some of which will produce heavy rainfall later today and into tonight.

Through this morning, a line off storms will move across the state and this will be the start of what could be multiple rounds of weather that look to linger into the first half of Thursday. Expect heavy rains to quickly move in come late morning into this afternoon. Even though indications are this first round should progress through, another batch of storms is likely to fire behind it heading into tonight.

When all is said and done, between 1-3″ of rain is possible across the entire area with isolated spots at 4″+.

A frontal passage will occur around lunch Thursday putting an end to the rain and sending us plentiful sun along with some lower humidity. Friday through the weekend looks awesome with “cooler” mornings and pleasantly, warm afternoons.

