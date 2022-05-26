BBB Accredited Business
‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean drops out of NRA convention

"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him...
"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - The National Rifle Association is losing one of its performers this weekend for the annual meeting in Houston. Singer-songwriter Don McLean, known for his 1971 hit, “American Pie,” has decided to withdraw from performing after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

McLean told TMZ, “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week. I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans.”

He continues, “I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

McLean was listed alongside other musicians to perform at the NRA’s Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Other acts lined up are Danielle Peck, T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, Jacob Bryant and Lee Greenwood.

