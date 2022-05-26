Beloved St. Tammany fire chief dies at age 50

BUSH, La. (WVUE) - A Beloved St. Tammany Parish fire chief has died after suffering a series of strokes.

District Chief Carroll P Poche III, age 50, was taken off of life support after spending several days in a hospital receiving care.

His department, St. Tammany Fire District 9, posted a heartbreaking and heartfelt message on Sunday (May 22).

“Carroll was only 50 years old but lived a wonderful life, and more importantly, made others’ lives better,” the message said. “He constantly gave of himself to whoever needed his assistance. He never said no and he was a tremendous force in all our lives.”

Poche served as the fire chief of District 9, which serves the Bush and Sun areas, for over 28 years.

