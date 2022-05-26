BBB Accredited Business
Beloved St. Tammany fire chief dies at age 50

Poche served as the fire chief of District 9, which serves the Bush and Sun areas, for over 28...
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUSH, La. (WVUE) - A Beloved St. Tammany Parish fire chief has died after suffering a series of strokes.

District Chief Carroll P Poche III, age 50, was taken off of life support after spending several days in a hospital receiving care.

His department, St. Tammany Fire District 9, posted a heartbreaking and heartfelt message on Sunday (May 22).

“Carroll was only 50 years old but lived a wonderful life, and more importantly, made others’ lives better,” the message said. “He constantly gave of himself to whoever needed his assistance. He never said no and he was a tremendous force in all our lives.”

Poche served as the fire chief of District 9, which serves the Bush and Sun areas, for over 28 years.

