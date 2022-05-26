Down but never out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Silence.

No line drives.

No batting practice.

No baserunners caught in a pickle.

A field still in ruin at South Terrebonne high school, nine months after Hurricane Ida. It’s a bleak scene in the center of a community all too familiar with storms. But htis isn’t a story about Ida or the damage it caused. This is a story about a team of young men and their coaches determined to learn from loss.

In December 2021, South Terrebonne head baseball coach Mike Barba faced a near impossible task. As a 2009 graduate of the school, Barba had to find a way to field a baseball team, while its school was still in shambles.

" We didn’t have baseballs yet,” Barba explained. “So I had to go to Academy and buy as many baseballs as they had cleaned out the shelves, and that’s what we used.”

Next came practice.

“Everyday was an adventure. Everyday was a new day.”

Normal logistics simply did not exist since South Terrebonne students attend class at H.L. Bourgeois in Gray from 12:30pm-5:30pm. To make things even more difficult, Barba and his two assistant coaches all had different schedules. This meant practice couldn’t start until 6:30pm at yet another school, Terrebonne high.

" So we would go through practice kids,” Barba said. “Would get finished about 9-930.”

The team was determined, even if it meant practicing at assistant coach Simon Badeaux’s temporary home to get extra work in with the pitchers and catchers well into the night.

“It was our Rocky moment for our baseball season,” Badeaux explained. “You took pride in doing what you had to do like using the old school neanderthal methods like a stack of rocks instead of weights just to get bulked up or whatever it was. We were just bare-knuckled boxing. just doing whatever we could to make it happen.”

For the Gators to have any chance, the players , many displaced, had to buy into a no-excuses mindset despite their circumstances. It’s a challenge they accepted head-on.

“Going into it, we just had to do what we had to do with everything,” Senior Bryce Lajaunie said. “Put in extra work and make everything happen no matter what happened with the hurricane or anything. "

“Even though that the hurricane hit, nothing was going to be given to us” senior Shea Pitre explained. “We had to earn everything we wanted. so we just worked for it.”

Instead of obstacles, South Terrebone saw opportunity and purpose of playing for each other and the region they represented.

" We knew the community had our backs,” Barba said. " We knew what we were playing for. We knew who we were playing for. We knew everything that was going on previously in the past couple months, and you felt like there was something else with it.

“It just felt like you had to do, what you had to do to make it work because that’s who we are,” Badeaux re-iterated. “That’s how we were built, and it’s not going to stop just because the hurricane blew down the high school. "

So off the Gators went on their 2022 baseball journey, entirely on the road. It didn’t start well; they opened district with six straight losses. They weren’t playing bad just struggling to finish. But with each defeat, the team learned more about themselves. So, they stayed the course and kept the focus. When things got tough, they leaned hard on a team mantra.

" What’s the worse that could happen to us we lose? Think of everything we been through what you going to do strikeout? Big deal. It relaxed us.”

Suddenly, baseball became the easy part, and it showed on the field.

" In the playoffs, all of that came,” Badeaux said. “Just as we had learned it; it came back to life. "

“Something just clicked with our team that we were never going to let that happen again,” Pitre “We were going to finish.”

They beat Plaquemine in the first round then upset #2 Neville in the second. Next, they took care of South Lafourche in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals, the Gators beat Lakeshore.

To get the ultimate prize, the only team that stood in their way was North Vermillion, the team that ended their 2021 season.

The game, like their journey to that point, was a roller coaster. The Gators led early but fell behind late. They were down to their last out, trailing 5-2 in the seventh inning when a familiar message popped up at the perfect time.

" I looked at him and I said ‘what’s the worse that can happen right here? What you going to do strike out?” Barba said with a smile. " Think of everything we’ve been through what’s the worse that can happen? I kind of shrugged by shoulders and he smiled.”

And what came next was a serendipitous stroke that cleared the bases and forced the game into extra innings. Jackson Martin drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. In the bottom half of the inning, it came down to one final pitch.

When Pitre caught a fly ball on a pitch from Lajaunie, the Cinderella story was officially complete.

" Well that ain’t too bad,” Barba said as he held up the state championship trophy.

Not bad at all considering the road traveled to get to South Terrebonne’s first ever state championship in baseball and just their second state championship in any sport.

“I learned that nothing’s given to you,” Pitre reflected on his journey. “If you want it, you got to work for it and just you got to make it happen.”

“Never give up,” Lajaunie said. “Going through everything that we went through gave us more fight.”

For South Terrebonne players and coaches. It’s a season they’ll remember forever, with a lifetime full of lessons they’ll never forget.

" We said it a lot this year, ' if you’re afraid to have success, then you don’t deserve it.’ If you can’t imagine yourself on the stage then why are you playing?” Badeaux said as he put the season in perspective. “We just said that a lot this year. We worked, I would not say that we worked harder this year than in year’s past, but it was harder to work hard, and we made it happen.”

“Always trust each other, it doesn’t matter how grim everything looks. Just always trust each other. We’re never out of it,” Barba said. “I don’t know if it’s a lesson as much as it would be just kind of sitting back and going ‘wow’ was watching those kids.”

They grew up in an unsettled season proving to their community, no matter the score, you might be down but never out.

