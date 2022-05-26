Houma police stepping up school patrols in wake of Uvalde tragedy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Houma police are stepping up patrols at all city schools in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting tragedy.

While some school districts call for more resources, a retired army general says it’s time for Washington to take action.

In the wake of this week’s Texas elementary school shooting and a mass shooting last week outside of the Hammond High graduation, Houma Police are increasing their presence at both public and private schools.

“We are getting ahead of the game, we increased our patrols,” said Houma police chief Dana Coleman.

Houma, like Jefferson Parish, has school resource officers at all middle and high schools and is urging patrol officers to step up their efforts to secure elementary schools.

“Mainly today we want to let parents know why they’re seeing these increased units. It’s not because something has happened, we are just trying to prevent something from happening,” said Capt. Lonnie Lusca, with Houma police.

Local leaders would like to see more school resource officers (SRO) for schools that don’t have full-time officers, but money is tight.

“We do have some schools that don’t have SROs. So we’re encouraging our security offers to make visits to those schools,” said Coleman.

Coleman says in the face of recent tragedies, doing nothing is not an option.

