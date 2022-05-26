Investigation underway for fatal Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson parish deputies investigate a fatal shooting in Marrero.

It happened just before 8 p.m. last night on Rue Louis Phillippe.

Deputies say the man was found shot to death in front of a home.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

