Investigation underway for fatal Marrero shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson parish deputies investigate a fatal shooting in Marrero.

It happened just before 8 p.m. last night on Rue Louis Phillippe.

Deputies say the man was found shot to death in front of a home.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

