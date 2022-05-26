Investigation underway for fatal Marrero shooting
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson parish deputies investigate a fatal shooting in Marrero.
It happened just before 8 p.m. last night on Rue Louis Phillippe.
Deputies say the man was found shot to death in front of a home.
His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
