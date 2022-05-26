Jon Batiste named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been an amazing year for Jon Batiste, and it just keeps getting better. The Kenner native was named as one of Time’s most influential people of 2022.

Batiste was mentioned in the “Icons” category alongside Mary J. Blige, Adele, Keanu Reeves and tennis star Rafael Nadal. Other categories listed included “Artists,” “Innovators,” “Titans,” “Pioneers” and “Leaders.”

Batiste posted a tweet saying,” What a day! TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out. I’m humbled to be a part this group and for the encouraging words from my hero @quincyjones. Thank you to everyone who ever believed in me and to all the ancestors.

What a day! TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out. I'm humbled to be a part this group and for the encouraging words from my hero @quincyjones. Thank you to everyone who ever believed in me and to all the ancestors. List here: https://t.co/gU5PxdQMQH pic.twitter.com/JTkFLjHvn2 — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) May 23, 2022

Batiste is a graduate of St. Augustine High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. He uses his jazz pianist talents as the bandleader on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

At the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, he led all performers with 11 Grammy nominations across a remarkable six genre fields.

Batiste won Best Music Video for his New Orleans-shot “Freedom,” Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for “Cry,” and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Disney and Pixar’s animated hit “Soul.” Batiste had previously won an Oscar for Best Original Score for “Soul,” with collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

This year the young hitmaker was featured on the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s poster painted by Terrance Osborne.

Quincy Jones wrote of Batiste in the Time tribute saying, “I first became aware of Jon’s extraordinary talent the year before he landed the gig as bandleader and musical director of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” When I heard that he had New Orleans roots, it all made perfect sense to me. As the birthplace of jazz and the blues—the music that the world has adopted as its Esperanto—New Orleans holds a special and sacred place in our culture. Jon has a particularly keen understanding of that rich cultural history and an awareness of the importance of carrying that history forward. He has taken all of that foundational knowledge about our music and made it his own, unafraid to stretch himself as an artist and continually evolve.”

Jones continued, “What I love most about Jon as an artist and human being, though, is that he has handled his success with grace, and his creativity with humility. It is all of these attributes that will allow him to continue to grow and accomplish all that he sets out to. And I, for one, am excited for the future that he has ahead of him.”

Jon Batiste’s career is shining brighter than the stars. Best of luck and congratulations.

