BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Jon Batiste named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2022

Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American roots song for "Cry," best music video for "Freedom," best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," and album of the year for "We Are," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | John Locher/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been an amazing year for Jon Batiste, and it just keeps getting better. The Kenner native was named as one of Time’s most influential people of 2022.

Batiste was mentioned in the “Icons” category alongside Mary J. Blige, Adele, Keanu Reeves and tennis star Rafael Nadal. Other categories listed included “Artists,” “Innovators,” “Titans,” “Pioneers” and “Leaders.”

Batiste posted a tweet saying,” What a day! TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out. I’m humbled to be a part this group and for the encouraging words from my hero @quincyjones. Thank you to everyone who ever believed in me and to all the ancestors.

Batiste is a graduate of St. Augustine High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. He uses his jazz pianist talents as the bandleader on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

At the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, he led all performers with 11 Grammy nominations across a remarkable six genre fields.

Batiste won Best Music Video for his New Orleans-shot “Freedom,” Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for “Cry,” and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Disney and Pixar’s animated hit “Soul.” Batiste had previously won an Oscar for Best Original Score for “Soul,” with collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

This year the young hitmaker was featured on the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s poster painted by Terrance Osborne.

Quincy Jones wrote of Batiste in the Time tribute saying, “I first became aware of Jon’s extraordinary talent the year before he landed the gig as bandleader and musical director of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” When I heard that he had New Orleans roots, it all made perfect sense to me. As the birthplace of jazz and the blues—the music that the world has adopted as its Esperanto—New Orleans holds a special and sacred place in our culture. Jon has a particularly keen understanding of that rich cultural history and an awareness of the importance of carrying that history forward. He has taken all of that foundational knowledge about our music and made it his own, unafraid to stretch himself as an artist and continually evolve.”

Jones continued, “What I love most about Jon as an artist and human being, though, is that he has handled his success with grace, and his creativity with humility. It is all of these attributes that will allow him to continue to grow and accomplish all that he sets out to. And I, for one, am excited for the future that he has ahead of him.”

Jon Batiste’s career is shining brighter than the stars. Best of luck and congratulations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex
Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other

Latest News

FILE - Karla Hailer, a fifth-grade teacher from Scituate, Mass., takes a video on July 19,...
329 years later, last Salem ‘witch’ who wasn’t is pardoned
FILE - Andy Fletcher of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit...
Depeche Mode founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60
New Orleans Gas Station
Travelers fill up for Memorial Day Weekend despite high gas prices
beefing up patrols
Houma police stepping up school patrols in wake of Uvalde tragedy
Lt. General Russel Honore
Retired Lt. Gen. Honore calls for ban of AR-15s, stricter gun laws