Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two individuals were detained and a third is wanted by deputies in St. Tammany Parish after shots were fired Tues., (May 24) evening at the Coquille Sports Complex next door to Archbishop Hannan High School.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says deputies arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and soon identified a vehicle of interest at a gas station across the street.

Two individuals were taken into custody.

On Thurs., deputies identified Steven Newsome, 20, of Tickfaw, as the suspected shooter.

Steven Newsome is wanted for allegedly firing a gun at a sports complex in St. Tammany.
Steven Newsome is wanted for allegedly firing a gun at a sports complex in St. Tammany.(STPSO)

Warrants have been issued for Newsome’s arrest for illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage, and illegal carrying of a firearm.

Officials say further charges may be pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

Newsome was previously arrested after an Aug. 15, 2020 incident where Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards accused him and nine others of stealing two dirt bikes and shooting at campers at the Arcola MX track in Roseland.

After stealing the first two dirt bikes, Sheriff Edwards says the same group returned to the campground hoping to steal additional dirt bikes when they were confronted by a camper who was protecting his property. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired shots at the camper.

