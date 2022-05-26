BBB Accredited Business
New York police save visually impaired man who fell onto subway tracks

Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center,...
Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center, after he fell onto subway tracks in New York.(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, State of New York via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway.

Last Wednesday, Officer Jason Macaluso and Detective Henry Greco saw Suleiman Rifai, 61, struggling after falling onto the tracks.

They pulled the visually impaired man to safety just in time as a train was pulling into the station.

According to a Metropolitan Transit Authority press release, Rifai told the officers, “You are my friends for life for saving my life.”

The MTA gave Macaluso and Greco “Hero-of-the-Subway” commendations. It is the highest honor for a non-employee.

The officers were reunited with Rifai for the first time since the incident at the MTA’s monthly board meeting.

