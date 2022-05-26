BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Morning storms ahead of a cold front

Storms continue ahead of a cold front, but drier and much more pleasant into the Memorial Day...
Storms continue ahead of a cold front, but drier and much more pleasant into the Memorial Day weekend.(FOX 8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A flood watch continues for much of the area through mid-day with storms around ahead of a cold front pushing through the region. Some isolated down pours will continue dropping an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain in some areas. The stormy conditions will push east through the morning and very pleasant conditions will take over for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for highs with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Look for lower humidity behind the front as well.

