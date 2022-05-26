Nicondra: Rain ending. Pleasant weekend on the way.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drying out as we head into the weekend after a stormy start to the morning. This afternoon we have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures as dew points drop behind a cold front. Very pleasant conditions will take over for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for highs with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Look for lower humidity behind the front as well. Humidity will pick up towards the start of next week, but rain looks to hold off until the middle of the week.

