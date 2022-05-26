BBB Accredited Business
Officers in Picayune run through woods and highwater to nab fleeing suspect

The Pear River County Sheriff’s Department was the agency conducting the traffic stop when Marc...
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WVUE) - Nor woods or highwater could stop the Picayune police from nabbing a fleeing suspect that attempted to run from an afternoon traffic stop on Tues. (May 25).

The Pear River County Sheriff’s Department was the agency conducting the traffic stop when Marc Rice attempted to make a run for it.

Picayune and Pearl River law enforcement caught up with Rice shortly after he took off, making their way through a wooded grassy area that had just taken on a massive amount of rainwater due to Tuesday’s storms.

Picayune Police say Rice had several warrants out from their department that included felony eluding, felony possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking a controlled substance.

