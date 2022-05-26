BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ponchatoula Police arrest two suspects for a gunfight with semi-automatic firearms

Charles Wheeler (18) was charged with Theft of a Firearm and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm...
Charles Wheeler (18) was charged with Theft of a Firearm and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.(Tangipahoa Parish Jail)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects were arrested in Ponchatoula for a gunfight with semi-automatic firearms Sunday (May 22).

According to police reports, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Community Center of a fight in which guns were displayed. Officers located two suspects fleeing the area carrying semi-automatic firearms that were identified as an AR 15 and an AK 47 rifle.

18-year-old Charles Wheeler and a 16-year-old male juvenile were taken into custody. Wheeler was booked with theft of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The 16-year-old juvenile was booked with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and was taken to Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

No shots were fired during the altercation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him...
‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean drops out of NRA convention
Concealed carry bill advances in La. legislature but Democrats seek tighter restrictions
Crime Scene
Mass shootings and urban violence account for children affected by gun violence in NOLA
Weathering the Storm airs June 1 on Fox 8 at 6:30 p.m.
‘Weathering the Storm’ 30-minute hurricane season special airs June 1