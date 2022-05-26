Ponchatoula Police arrest two suspects for a gunfight with semi-automatic firearms

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects were arrested in Ponchatoula for a gunfight with semi-automatic firearms Sunday (May 22).

According to police reports, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Community Center of a fight in which guns were displayed. Officers located two suspects fleeing the area carrying semi-automatic firearms that were identified as an AR 15 and an AK 47 rifle.

18-year-old Charles Wheeler and a 16-year-old male juvenile were taken into custody. Wheeler was booked with theft of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The 16-year-old juvenile was booked with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm and was taken to Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

No shots were fired during the altercation.

