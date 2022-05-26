Retired Lt. Gen. Honore calls for ban of AR-15s, stricter gun laws
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The retired general who helped secure New Orleans after Katrina is calling on Washington to do more.
General Russel Honore says AR-15s are responsible for the vast majority of mass shootings in the United States and should be banned like sawed-off shotguns and machine guns were banned decades ago, something which the NRA opposes.
“This weapon is designed to blow up the body and cause maximum damage. It should not be in the public domain. We can go into an arms dealer, or go online with a cursory background check... go to a gun shop show to buy,” said Honore.
He’s also calling for a 21-year-old age minimum to purchase a firearm.
UVALDE TRAGEDY
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Louisiana outpacing nation in mass shootings per capita
General Honore says he owns 17 guns, which he keeps locked up. He says he’s not anti-gun, some weapons are simply too deadly.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.