Retired Lt. Gen. Honore calls for ban of AR-15s, stricter gun laws

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The retired general who helped secure New Orleans after Katrina is calling on Washington to do more.

General Russel Honore says AR-15s are responsible for the vast majority of mass shootings in the United States and should be banned like sawed-off shotguns and machine guns were banned decades ago, something which the NRA opposes.

“This weapon is designed to blow up the body and cause maximum damage. It should not be in the public domain. We can go into an arms dealer, or go online with a cursory background check... go to a gun shop show to buy,” said Honore.

Russel Honore called on Washington to ban AR15s, similar to the ban on sawed-off shotguns. (Twitter/ltgrusselhonore)

He’s also calling for a 21-year-old age minimum to purchase a firearm.

General Honore says he owns 17 guns, which he keeps locked up. He says he’s not anti-gun, some weapons are simply too deadly.

The town of Uvalde, Texas, mourns as the investigation into the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary continues. (CNN, FAMILY PHOTOS, ANGEL GARZA, KABB, WOAI)

