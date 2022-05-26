Subject barricaded in home in New Orleans East; SWAT on scene
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A SWAT team has been dispatched to a home in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police say someone has barricaded themselves inside of a home on Louis Prima Drive East. They did not elaborate or provide any additional details.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.