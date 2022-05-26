BBB Accredited Business
Zion Williamson cleared to play without restrictions

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson has been cleared to play without any restrictions, according to a Tweet from NBA reported Andrew Lopez.

“Recent imagine showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal,” Lopez reports.

There is plenty of passion for Crescent City hoop dreams again as the Brandon Ingram-led Pelicans were the surprise story of the NBA postseason and the foundation of the team, with Zion Williamson returning next season, showing promise of being a strong up-and-comer in the Western Conference.

The squad, under first-year head coach Willie Green, turned their season around after a 1-12 start with no Williamson available and fought their way through two Play-In elimination games to qualify for the postseason, despite having an overall record (36-46) that was under .500.

The Pelicans will look to further strengthen their roster with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

