1 booked; 1 recovering for shooting at residence, Hammond police say

Kendrick McGowen, 25, and Keith Landry, 44
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man has been arrested and another is recovering in a hospital for shootings that occurred at a residence, Hammond police say.

Kendrick McGowen, 25 was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police say that, additionally, Keith Landry, 44, who is recovering from multiple gunshots, has a warrant out for one count each of illegal discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The first incident occurred in the 700 block of South Cypress Street where residents say they have heard gunshots coming from time to time.

Upon arrival, officers determined that they believed that Landry got into an argument with his family, pulled out a gun, and shot one round into the floor inside his house on Sat., May 21.

The next night at 8:30 p.m. police arrived at the same home in regards to another shooting and were told that someone had been shot multiple times and that they were en route to North Oaks Medical Center to receive medical attention.

Police say that an investigation found that Kendrick McGowen, 25, of Hammond, allegedly got into an argument with Landry about the shooting that occurred the night before. The argument resulted in McGowen shooting Landry, police say, multiple times.

Landry was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition at North Oaks.

