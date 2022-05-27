Addressing juvenile crime: What will it take to put an end to youth violence in New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City councilman Oliver Thomas, District E, held two crime summits over the last two days to hear directly from residents in New Orleans East and in the Lower Ninth Ward for suggestions and ideas they might have to help stop youth crime from happening across the area.

“We’re gonna write it up,” said Thomas. “It’s gonna work if all of us work together. Working together works. Right now we have different groups and different entities working in different silos not getting along. That’s not gonna work.”

Thomas said he hopes to take all the ideas presented by residents and turn them into a crime plan for the city. Ideas like: more after school programs for youth, summer programs and camps for youth, a larger police presence in certain neighborhoods, parenting classes, financial literacy, among other suggestions.

“It’s never easy but it’s right to go through this to get it right,” he said.

Actor and youth mentor Ameer Baraka believes the solution to controlling youth violence starts in the classroom. He said a majority of juvenile offenders struggle to read and write.

“How do you expect children to evolve to be successful when we have a school system that has tumbled into an abyss?” said Baraka. “When you can’t compete academically it really tumbles you emotionally and mentally and brings you to a pit where it is very difficult to get out.”

He knows this first hand after serving time in jail for the decisions he made.

“When I learned to read when I got out of prison, I knew I was never going back because I had learned how to read,” he said. Baraka happens to be dyslexic and is an advocate for the dyslexic community.

“It’s a different type of power. Your self-esteem goes through the roof. You feel involved. You feel needed,” he said. “And so there’s a depression, a deep dark depression that comes with people who can’t read or write, and they will hurt you.”

Many community members included current and retired school teachers who passionately begged the panel at the crime summits for improvements to the New Orleans Public School System.

Thomas said he and the panel will take all of these concerns into consideration when crafting their crime plan. Once the plan is made, they want to bring it before the NOPD and the Mayor’s office.

