Hammond police seek identity of armed robbery suspect

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police are trying to identify a suspect of an armed robbery that occurred at an area business earlier this month.

Police say that an unknown black male wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, face masks, and gloves entered an AT&T store on West Thomas Street (Highway 190) on Fri., May 6, and pointed a gun at the employee inside before instructing them to go into the back of the building. The suspect demanded that the employee open a safe with Apple and Samsung products inside and fill a bag with them. The suspect exited the business, running towards a Lowe’s store across the street.

Police say that they believe the suspect got into a vehicle in the Lowe’s parking lot before...
Police say that they believe the suspect got into a vehicle in the Lowe’s parking lot before driving West on Highway 190. Police describe the vehicle as a black Chevrolet Avalance.(Hammond PD)

Police say that they believe the suspect got into a vehicle in the Lowe’s parking lot before driving West on Highway 190. Police describe the vehicle as a black Chevrolet Avalance.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect or with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

