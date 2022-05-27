Nicondra: Beautiful holiday weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions heading into the Memorial Day weekend. A cold front pushed through the region on Thursday clearing out storms and bringing in some cooler and drier air. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. some moisture begins to rebound early next week, but it appears the rain will stay away at least into mid-week.

