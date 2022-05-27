BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Beautiful holiday weekend ahead

Pleasant conditions for the weekend ahead.
Pleasant conditions for the weekend ahead.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions heading into the Memorial Day weekend. A cold front pushed through the region on Thursday clearing out storms and bringing in some cooler and drier air. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. some moisture begins to rebound early next week, but it appears the rain will stay away at least into mid-week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex
Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast 5/26
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 5/26
Dry end to May
Low humidity all weekend
Drier dew points behind a cold front.
Nicondra: Rain ending. Pleasant weekend on the way.
Afternoon weather update for Thurs., May 26
Afternoon weather update for Thurs., May 26