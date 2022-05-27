BBB Accredited Business
Sexual battery case against Tiki Tubing owner being submitted for prosecution a week after being reopened

Patricia Fore
Patricia Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Friday, May 27, that his office has completed a reopened investigation into Tiki Tubing owner Patricia Fore.

Fore was booked a week earlier on Friday, May 20, for an incident dating back to 2019.

Ard said the case had to be reopened after he learned detectives had somehow not thoroughly reviewed part of the investigation. In a statement, Ard said his office reviewed and addressed the handling of the case.

“I work every day to ensure we are doing the job the public expects us to do, the job that Livingston Parish deserves,” said Ard. “We take each and every case and complaint seriously. We want justice for each victim.”

The case will now be forwarded to the district attorney’s office, Ard said.

The sheriff said anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.

