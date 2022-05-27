BBB Accredited Business
Ronald Greene’s mother reacts to Gov. Edwards seeing body camera video before prosecutors

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten by State Police troopers.(MGN / Louisiana State Police)
By Tyler Englander
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Ronald Greene is reacting to a new Associated Press report showing Governor John Bel Edwards saw body camera video of Greene’s deadly arrest months before prosecutors.

“I don’t know how much more I can spell out the word liar,” Greene’s Mother, Mona Hardin, told KNOE.

The video in question is that of Lieutenant John Clary. The Governor’s office confirmed Edwards saw the video in October 2020 before it was turned over to investigators in April 2021.

“You cannot put your fingers on one without pointing at everyone else,” Hardin said about a potential cover-up.

The Governor’s Office adds they showed the video to the Greene family the very next day in a meeting with Union Parish District Attorney John Belton. Both the family and Belton say that is not true.

“For Edwards to say that we saw the Clary video, he is a liar,” Hardin told KNOE’s Tyler Englander. “He is a liar. Clary was definitely not on there. We did not see the video until the end.”

Hardin believes Edwards is knee-deep in a cover-up, and he should be removed from office one way or another.

“Eventually, they are throwing some people who they think is going to be a sacrificial lamb, but it ain’t gonna be Edwards,” said Hardin. “He needs to be fired. Criminally charged. He needs to be fired. I have said that before. Resign.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Edwards said, “The Governor had absolutely no way of knowing that one video he was shown in fall of 2020 had not been provided to the criminal investigators in 2019.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

