Beach water contact advisory issued in Gulfport

JACKSON, Miss. (WVUE) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, issued a beach water contact advisory Saturday for Station 11.

This segment of beach is not closed; however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in this area. When water samples show that levels are safe for human contact, the advisory will be lifted.

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall event.

More information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations is available here.

