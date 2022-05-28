BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Beach water contact advisory issued in Gulfport

(WLOX)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WVUE) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, issued a beach water contact advisory Saturday for Station 11.

This segment of beach is not closed; however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in this area. When water samples show that levels are safe for human contact, the advisory will be lifted.

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall event.

More information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations is available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex
Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts
Malik Washington, 23, was arrested Friday (May 20) after a fight at the Carver High School...
1 arrested, 3 sought by NOPD after fight erupts at Carver High graduation

Latest News

Fatal car crash
Vehicle crash claims life of Marrero man in Lafourche Parish
A man was shot Saturday (May 27) around 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue,...
Man shot shot Saturday afternoon in Seventh Ward, NOPD says
Two people were shot Friday night (May 27) in the 2700 block of Nashville Avenue, the NOPD...
Two wounded in alleged Nashville Avenue shootout, NOPD still investigating without arrests
Residents of a nursing home
LDH, New Orleans Health Dept. discuss efforts to protect nursing home, assisted-living residents this hurricane season