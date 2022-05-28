Bruce: A great holiday weekend continues

BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Picture Perfect Into Sunday and Memorial Day(wvue)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This picture perfect weather continues as we head into the finale of the Memorial Day weekend. It does not get this much better fir the last week in May.

High pressure has settled in across the region, keeping skies mostly sunny and rain-free. Drier dew points keep this good-feeling air in place with lower humidity through the day. Temperatures will warm up nicely from the upper 60s into the 80s. But with the lower humidity it feels quite nice.

The only negative to the forecast is that high pressure and little wind will trap pollutants close to the ground, making it an ozone advisory day with the Air Quality Index at Orange for most of Southeast Louisiana. This can make breathing difficult for sensitive groups during the peak afternoon heat.

