BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fire in French Quarter building start Memorial Day weekend

Source: NOFD
Source: NOFD
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire broke out at Mambo’s in the French Quarter Friday evening, the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The fire reportedly happened around 9:40 p.m. According to employees, there were no injuries reported and the fire was contained.

No information is available on how the fire started.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex
Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Residents of a nursing home
LDH, New Orleans Health Dept. discuss efforts to protect nursing home, assisted-living residents this hurricane season
Nursing homes and hurricanes
Nursing homes and hurricanes
NOPD Crime Plans
NOPD’s summer plan to combat crime will soon begin
Memorial Day prices
Memorial Day prices