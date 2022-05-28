Fire in French Quarter building start Memorial Day weekend
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire broke out at Mambo’s in the French Quarter Friday evening, the start of Memorial Day weekend.
The fire reportedly happened around 9:40 p.m. According to employees, there were no injuries reported and the fire was contained.
No information is available on how the fire started.
