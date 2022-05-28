Fire in French Quarter building start Memorial Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire broke out at Mambo’s in the French Quarter Friday evening, the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The fire reportedly happened around 9:40 p.m. According to employees, there were no injuries reported and the fire was contained.

No information is available on how the fire started.

