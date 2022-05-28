LDH, New Orleans Health Dept. discuss efforts to protect nursing home, assisted-living residents this hurricane season

Residents of a nursing home (KAIT)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even before the worst of hurricanes arrives electricity is usually an early casualty of the winds and that endangers the elderly.

Hurricane Ida’s power outages cost some seniors their lives. And the Louisiana Department of Health and the city of New Orleans have taken steps in hopes of protecting the most residents this hurricane season.

In the wake of Ida, 800 plus nursing home residents were evacuated to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse and some people had no idea their loved ones had been taken there by their respective nursing homes.

“I didn’t know if my mom was dead or alive,” said Renetta Derosia.

The Louisiana Department of Health investigated complaints of inhumane conditions at the warehouse and evacuated the nursing home residents.

Now, the owner of the nursing homes and the seven nursing homes are excluded from participating in federal health care programs.

Kenneth Kraft is with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General.

“HHS is standing guard. We will do what it takes to protect our programs and our beneficiaries,” said Kraft.

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association says there are approximately 22,000 people in nursing homes in the state.

Stephen Russo is LDH’s executive counsel and also director of legal, audit, and regulatory compliance for the agency. LDH licenses nursing homes and it revoked the licenses of the seven nursing homes that evacuated to the warehouse.

“Whenever you have human suffering and death on the scale you had at the Waterbury site in Independence, of course, what you want to do as a state agency that licenses these entities is you want to learn from that,” said Russo.

He said LDH sought external help.

“What we did immediately after the Waterbury incident is we got a consulting firm on board that looked at our processes, found out where we could do some improvements,” said Russo. “We then also immediately reconstituted the Nursing Home Emergency Preparedness review committee and ran some of the ideas from the consulting firm by that committee.”

And legislation is moving the state legislature to give LDH authority to approve emergency preparedness plans for nursing homes.

“The main thrust of that legislation provides LDH with the ability to approve emergency preparedness plans from nursing homes. What it will also do is, instead of just the 22 parishes in the lower part of the state it will require nursing homes throughout the state to file their emergency preparedness plans with the department of health for approval,” said Russo.

State Rep. Joe Stagni authored HB 933.

“And we wanted a redundancy of approval not only by LDH but also by the local emergency preparedness office as well as the state fire marshal,” said Stagni.

The legislation also requires evacuation sites to be inspected ahead of time.

“In order to try to hedge against the tragedy what happened at the Waterbury Warehouse for any nursing home that has an evacuation site, either a primary site or a secondary site that is an unlicensed provider type, the department will go out at least twice and inspect that site,” said Russo.

That aside, Russo said the state health department has already begun inspections of unlicensed evacuation sites provided to LDH by the nursing homes in the lower 22 parishes.

“They have longstanding relationships with maybe schools, maybe churches, maybe some other locations such as that, that aren’t licensed by the department, but it also does not necessarily mean that they aren’t safe places that individuals can evacuate to for a short period of time,” said Russo.

And he said they will also look at plans for sheltering in place.

“If they have proper generator power and proper supplies,” said Russo.

Ida impacted assisted-living facilities and senior housing complexes, too.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno is Director of the New Orleans Health Department.

“They don’t have the same sort of responsibilities to their residents, however, these are residents who we found, when you go without power for a few days are the ones that are very, very vulnerable to the effects of heat and so unfortunately, we, although we identified a lot of residents and were able to help them there were some that died because they did not leave, they didn’t have the resources and their buildings really became uninhabitable quickly,” said Avegno.

So Avegno says the city took action ahead of this hurricane season.

“So, there’s now an ordinance on the books as of the fall that says that, if you are in an apartment building, again living independently but that building has a significant amount of residents who are elderly, they receive federal funds to support low income seniors or some permanent support of housing that, that management has to have a plan. They have to know who’s in the building, they have to know who needs special equipment so if power went out who might be at high-risk because they can’t get their oxygen machine to work, or their power wheelchair to work. They also have to provide name and contact information for someone who’s going to be staying on the premises. That was a big problem,” she said.

Avegno says her department with the facilities.

“We’ve been working, the Health Department, the Department of Homeland Security has been working with all of these facilities to help them. This is not designed to be punitive,” said Avegno.

FOX 8 asked Russo if assisted-living facilities are licensed by the state.

“Yes, ma’am they are and they also have emergency preparedness plans, assisted living though the residents are not as fragile as nursing home residents, so a lot of those folks either have their own transportation to evacuate or what we find is a lot of times they will evacuate with members of their immediate family,” he said.

He and Avegno urge everyone to prepare now for hurricane season.

“Be an advocate for your loved ones. Nursing homes by rule and regulation are reguired to let you know where they plan to evacuate, therefore you should inquire about that. You should make sure your contact information is up to date with those nursing homes,” said Russo.

“Certainly, our message is always have a plan and include the most vulnerable family members in that plan,” said Avegno. “Make sure that your loved ones have at least 30 days of medication.”

FOX asked Russo if LDH is prepared to evacuate nursing home residents this hurricane season.

“Yes, absolutely. As part of the going on-site of the unlicensed sites, one of officers and team members here at the department is looking already at potential staging areas, potential triage areas,” said Russo.

