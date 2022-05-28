Louisianians flock to Mississippi Coast for Memorial Day Weekend

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST (WVUE) - AAA says about 3.7 million Louisianans will pack up the car and hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, a 4% increase compared to last year.

Travel experts say a lot of them chose to visit amusement parks, mountain retreats or spa vacations. But for the most part, there is a huge draw to spend time under the sun and in the sand.

“Where there is a beach you are going to see people traveling to (it),” AAA spokesperson Don Redman said.

And a lot of people like the Deitch family from Gonzales have the closest beach to Louisiana punched in on their phone GPS - the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“It’s only two hours away. It’s an easy weekend trip,” Khyle Deitch said. “We’re definitely going to be out here more often.”

That’s what a lot of travel experts have been hearing, especially with the national average for a gallon of gas being more than four dollars.

“Gas prices are not going to severely impact our traditional travel markets, because (the Mississippi Gulf Coast) is always within a tank, a tank and a quarter,” Executive Director of Coastal Mississippi, Judy Young, said. “It’s going to be a banner holiday.”

And with the coast gearing up for the crowds, people are eager to soak up the sun away from work and school.

“I do miss school. But I do like my summer break,” Gonzales resident Lyric Deitch said.

And if beaches aren’t your thing, South Mississippi has a bunch of different attractions for you and your family to stay active this Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s going to be a beautiful weekend. Our dinosaurs come alive tomorrow so we hope everyone comes out to enjoy the aquarium and our new exhibit ‘Dinosaurs Around the World,’” Kendra Simpson, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Mississippi Aquarium, said.

The fish, birds, crocodiles and dolphins at the Mississippi Aquarium will welcome prehistoric animatronics starting this weekend. Officials say the new exhibit will keep their typical, big holiday crowds entertained, many which cross over state lines.

“We love to have visitors. We see them a lot from the Northshore, Baton Rouge, New Orleans,” Simpson said. “We appreciate you guys making the trip over here.”

And as more people start traveling like they used to with COVID-19 being more manageable, experts say it will be a boost for the travel industry.

“When you start traveling like normal, all of the sudden everything feels normal. I think its a morale booster just getting out,” Redman said.

