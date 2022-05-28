BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisianians flock to Mississippi Coast for Memorial Day Weekend

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST (WVUE) - AAA says about 3.7 million Louisianans will pack up the car and hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, a 4% increase compared to last year.

Travel experts say a lot of them chose to visit amusement parks, mountain retreats or spa vacations. But for the most part, there is a huge draw to spend time under the sun and in the sand.

“Where there is a beach you are going to see people traveling to (it),” AAA spokesperson Don Redman said.

And a lot of people like the Deitch family from Gonzales have the closest beach to Louisiana punched in on their phone GPS - the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“It’s only two hours away. It’s an easy weekend trip,” Khyle Deitch said. “We’re definitely going to be out here more often.”

That’s what a lot of travel experts have been hearing, especially with the national average for a gallon of gas being more than four dollars.

“Gas prices are not going to severely impact our traditional travel markets, because (the Mississippi Gulf Coast) is always within a tank, a tank and a quarter,” Executive Director of Coastal Mississippi, Judy Young, said. “It’s going to be a banner holiday.”

And with the coast gearing up for the crowds, people are eager to soak up the sun away from work and school.

“I do miss school. But I do like my summer break,” Gonzales resident Lyric Deitch said.

And if beaches aren’t your thing, South Mississippi has a bunch of different attractions for you and your family to stay active this Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s going to be a beautiful weekend. Our dinosaurs come alive tomorrow so we hope everyone comes out to enjoy the aquarium and our new exhibit ‘Dinosaurs Around the World,’” Kendra Simpson, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Mississippi Aquarium, said.

The fish, birds, crocodiles and dolphins at the Mississippi Aquarium will welcome prehistoric animatronics starting this weekend. Officials say the new exhibit will keep their typical, big holiday crowds entertained, many which cross over state lines.

“We love to have visitors. We see them a lot from the Northshore, Baton Rouge, New Orleans,” Simpson said. “We appreciate you guys making the trip over here.”

And as more people start traveling like they used to with COVID-19 being more manageable, experts say it will be a boost for the travel industry.

“When you start traveling like normal, all of the sudden everything feels normal. I think its a morale booster just getting out,” Redman said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex
Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Gov. Edwards discusses his opposition to a concealed carry bill; Kennedy, Graves respond to calls for federal gun control
MS Gulf Coast Memorial Day
MS Gulf Coast Memorial Day
NOPD 12 hour shifts
NOPD 12 hour shifts
Gun control LA politicians
Gun control LA politicians