Man shot shot Saturday afternoon in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The male victim’s identity, age and condition were not disclosed. But the NOPD said he was found about 12:30 p.m., sprawled on a ramp connecting Elysian Fields Avenue to Interstate 10. The man appeared to have collapsed on the ramp, where he fled on foot either before or after being shot multiple times.

The NOPD did not say whether it was able to develop a suspect or motive in the shooting, which technically was placed in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The ramp was closed to traffic for nearly two hours as the shooting scene was investigated by detectives and crime lab technicians.

The department asks anyone with information on the shooting to contact the NOPD at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

