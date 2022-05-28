BBB Accredited Business
NOPD’s summer plan to combat crime will soon begin

By Natasha Robin
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says it has a plan to address crime. Starting June 1, next Wednesday, patrol officers will go on 12 hours shifts.

The NOPD believes this will help to be more proactive and have officers visible on the street. On top of that, ‘Operation Golden Eagle Two’ will begin. This is an operation involving both the NOPD and the Louisiana State Police actively working together to remove guns off the street, as well as the city’s most violent offenders.

It will be the second time, the departments implemented this operation after the first ‘Operation Golden Eagle’ netted significant results. Of course, all this is happening at a time when the NOPD is dealing with a serious manpower shortage and violent crime continues to unfold on a daily basis.

Homicides are up 56%, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, along with carjackings and armed robberies. The NOPD is also dealing with multiple mass shootings since January 1 of this year.

“There are some things that the police department is doing to address this, and that is, they’re going back to proactive policing. At least they are recognizing that they can’t put all of their eggs into just responding to calls for service because that means that a crime has already been committed,” says Rafael Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

“Our officers are engaged, and we still constitute proactive policing measures with constitutional policing being the mindset and involved all around,” says Chief Deputy Christopher Goodly.

The new crime initiative will begin on June 1 and will continue through August. Chief Shaun Ferguson says if they net results, the initiatives will continue.

