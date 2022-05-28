BBB Accredited Business
Two men shot blocks apart Saturday in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were hospitalized after being shot blocks apart Saturday in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The first male victim’s identity, age and condition were not disclosed. But the NOPD said he was found about 12:30 p.m., sprawled on a ramp connecting Elysian Fields Avenue to Interstate 10. The man appeared to have collapsed on the ramp, where he fled on foot either before or after being shot multiple times.

The NOPD did not say whether it was able to develop a suspect or motive in the shooting, which technically was placed in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The ramp was closed to traffic for nearly two hours as the shooting scene was investigated by detectives and crime lab technicians.

More than seven hours later, at approximately 7:50 p.m., another male victim was shot five blocks away, in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. As with the first victim, the NOPD provided no information on this victim’s age, identity or condition. Police said he arrived by private vehicle seeking hospital treatment for a single gunshot wound.

The department asks anyone with information on the shootings to contact the NOPD at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Beach water contact advisory issued in Gulfport