Vehicle crash claims life of Marrero man in Lafourche Parish

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Saturday morning on LA Hwy 182 near Morristown Street Louisiana State Police said.

State Police spokesperson, Trooper Ross Brennan, said around 2 a.m., 29-year-old Bryan Lombas of Marrero was traveling east on LA Hwy 182 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. Lombas traveled off the road to the right while in a left curve.

He tried to gain control of his Chevrolet by turning left, causing the vehicle to rotate across the centerline and then went off the road. The Tahoe overturned and struck nearby parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

Lombas was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was taken from Lombas.

This crash remains under investigation.

