FFF: Saints win total should be further examined

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We examine the Saints over/under win total, Real Madrid are the soccer kings of Europe, and I stop into a Latin restaurant in Mid-City.

FOOTBALL

Last season, the Saints started four different QB’s (Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book), and they still finished with a 9-8 record.

This season, the Black and Gold welcome back Winston for another run at QB1. With the quarterback spot solidified, you would think the Saints win total would be the same, nine wins. Well, you would be mistaken.

Caesars Sportsbook started the Saints win total at 7.5 wins. That number has been bet up to eight wins now.

With a possible Mike Thomas back (cross your fingers Saints fans), drafting Chris Olave, and signing Jarvis Landry, the receiving room has been upgraded.

Left tackle appears to be in good hands with James Hurst and draftee Trevor Penning.

Running back holds some concern with the Alvin Kamara arrest hanging over that spot.

The defense appears to be improved with Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye on-board.

A healthy Marcus Davenport and Peyton Turner would also help the cause.

Sean Payton is no longer on the sideline, but Dennis Allen is a worthy successor.

With all this said, I think the floor for the Saints is 8-9, and the ceiling could be 10-7 or 11-6. So, yes, the over bet on wins looks favorable.

FÚTBOL

On the European soccer stage, absolutely no one shines brighter than Real Madrid.

On Saturday, “Los Blancos” beat Liverpool, 1-0, to capture their 14th Champions League title (European club championship). The second closest to Real Madrid for titles is half, AC Milan with seven.

No. 14 was an epic one for Real Madrid. They beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City, and finally Liverpool to grab the crown.

FOOD

I’ll admit it, I get into a rut sometimes of just eating at the same restaurants over and over again.

I like consistency, and once you show that you’re top-notch with food and service I’m going to keep returning (Blue Oak BBQ, Moe’s BBQ, Katie’s, Cochon Butcher, Stein’s Deli, and Zea’s to name a few).

So I’ve made it more of a point to venture out when I can.

I recently hit up El Riconcito on N. Carrollton Ave. for some Latin food.

I felt right at home when I walked in the door. Soccer on all the screens in Spanish. A long bar where I could setup, and catch some sports action with some tacos.

The bartender a massive sports fan, that kept the good vibes going.

The tacos were good, and the Mexican Coke was extra large, yes please!

If you love sports and tacos, check it out.

