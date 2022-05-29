Argument between neighbors leads to deputy-involved shooting on North Shamrock Drive; both men now facing charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is charging two neighbors with attempted murder after the two men allegedly tried shooting each other Sunday morning on North Shamrock Drive.

Daren Harrell, 56, and Marvin Paul, 49, are each charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Paul is also charged with simple criminal damage to property.

An EBRSO spokesperson said the incident happened after two neighbors got into a dispute around 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 29 in the 5000 block of N. Shamrock Drive, near N. Flannery Road.

They had reportedly armed themselves with pistols and fired upon one another.

Neighboring surveillance video, which was later obtained by deputies, shows the two men shooting multiple times at each other, as well as Paul shooting at an unoccupied truck parked in the roadway.

The man was shot once and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (WAFB)

When deputies arrived on scene, they encountered one of the men, identified as Paul, and ordered him to drop his weapon and lay on the ground, to which he complied without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The second man, identified as Harrell, reportedly ran toward the discarded revolver pistol, picked it up, and aimed it at Paul lying on the ground.

Harrell allegedly refused to comply with deputies’ orders to drop the weapon, and a deputy shot him once.

Harrell was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paul was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The man was shot once and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (WAFB)

According to sheriff’s office, deputies remotely booked Harrell while he is undergoing treatment from the deputy-involved shooting at a local hospital. He will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison once he is released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The man was shot once and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.