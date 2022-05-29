BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Sunny and pleasant as we head into Memorial Day

High pressure remains in control
Rain chances stay low even as moisture returns getting us into a summer like pattern for the...
Rain chances stay low even as moisture returns getting us into a summer like pattern for the rest of the week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect sunny and warm conditions on this Sunday with high pressure still in place across the area. Most locations started the day with temperatures in the 60s and will warm into the upper 80s for the afternoon. Humidity remains rather low across the region. The high pressure will keep pollutants close to the ground prompting an air quality alert for much of the area meaning those with respiratory illnesses may have difficulty. Otherwise it’s a great day and the nice weather continues into Memorial Day on Monday. As the high moves east winds will turn south and bring in a bit more humidity, but overall still mostly dry with just some isolated showers and a storm or two during the afternoon as the week goes on.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

