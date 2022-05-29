Uneventful start to June

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we flip the calendar to June it will be drier than a typical June. It’s our wettest month on average throughout the year. There will be a chance for a few spotty storms with the best chances on Tuesday and next Friday. Temperatures will be within the normal range of upper 80s to lower 90s.

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha will move across Southern Mexico this week and possibly form a new low pressure area in the lower Gulf. As of now any system that develops looks to stay to our south but as always we will keep a close eye on it.

