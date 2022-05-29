Water quality warning lifted for one Gulfport beach, but not all, Mississippi officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Mississippi beach water contact advisory was lifted for Gulfport Harbor Beach on Sunday (May 29), but state officials said four other warnings remain in effect for shorelines where swimming on Memorial Day weekend carries a heightened risk of illness because of elevated bacteria levels.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality on Sunday cleared Station 9 as having attained “acceptable” bacteria levels. That area of Gulfport Harbor Beach runs from 20th Avenue east to Thornton Avenue.

But the agency said warnings remain in effect for four other stations deemed less safe for human contact. They include:

Station 6 (Pass Christian Central Beach) from Henderson Avenue east to Hiern Avenue

Station 7A (Long Beach) from Oak Garden Avenue east to Girard Avenue

Station 11 (Gulfport East Beach) from Tegarden Avenue east to Anniston Avenue

Station 12B (Biloxi East Central Beach) from St. Peter Street east to Dukate Street.

Officials stress that those segments of beach are not closed on this holiday weekend, but carry an enhanced risk of illness for people swimming in those areas. The agency’s Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming “not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall event.”

For more information or to sign up to receive Mississippi beach water quality advisories directly, text “MDEQbeach” to 95577 or follow @MDEQ on Twitter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.