BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

1 missing; 5 rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A man is missing and five others were rescued after a boat capsized near Mandeville in Lake Pontchartrain on Memorial Day (Mon., May 30) afternoon

Around 3:30 p.m., St. Tammany Marine Division responders were dispatched to the scene just west of the cabins at Fontainebleau State Park. Other boaters on the scene were able to rescue five people that went overboard but a 32-year-old man is still unaccounted for.

The 31-foot twin inboard/outboard motorboat carried six people at the time it flipped and began sinking.

Deputies with the Marine Division are assisting Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries as they continue to search the area of Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville, looking for the missing boater.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex
Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says
Joe Cooper, husband of WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper and a man well known to New Orleans'...
Husband of WWOZ DJ Leslie Cooper shot during attempted home invasion, son says

Latest News

WWII Museum honors veteran
WWII Museum honors veteran
Man missing in Lake Pontchartrain after boat capsizes
Man missing in Lake Pontchartrain after boat capsizes
Some rain chances throughout the week
Uneventful start to June
Residents of a nursing home
La. officials discuss efforts to protect nursing home, assisted-living residents this hurricane season