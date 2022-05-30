1 missing; 5 rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A man is missing and five others were rescued after a boat capsized near Mandeville in Lake Pontchartrain on Memorial Day (Mon., May 30) afternoon

Around 3:30 p.m., St. Tammany Marine Division responders were dispatched to the scene just west of the cabins at Fontainebleau State Park. Other boaters on the scene were able to rescue five people that went overboard but a 32-year-old man is still unaccounted for.

The 31-foot twin inboard/outboard motorboat carried six people at the time it flipped and began sinking.

Deputies with the Marine Division are assisting Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries as they continue to search the area of Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville, looking for the missing boater.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.