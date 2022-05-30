62-year-old woman gets carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The holiday weekend is proving to be a busy one for NOPD. Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint. It was caught on camera and neighbors say it comes as a shock.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Ninth St., just steps away from Tchoupitoulas St.

“It’s really unsettling especially because it happened in broad daylight,” says Disco Warehouse employee Tyla Maiden. “This is a really busy street and I never felt unsafe parking right here or even on one of the side streets. I’ve never really felt an issue because there are a lot of businesses that have surveillance cameras.”

Just before noon, cameras on an empty warehouse captured this brazen carjacking. The video shows two women standing outside a parked car. Another vehicle pulls up and a man with a red hoodie gets out with a gun.

NOPD says he approached the woman and demanded her belongings. She refused, and another suspect exits the vehicle, takes her keys and drives off in her car.

Tyla Maiden works at Disco Warehouse on Tchoupitoulas, just one block away. She often parks on the side streets near her job. She says this carjacking could’ve easily happened to her.

“I hope she’s ok. You know material possessions can always be replaced so I hope she’s able to heal from that because that’s a very traumatic experience especially if she lives here and drives this street on a daily basis,” said Maiden. “It really makes me think that I need to be a lot more aware of my surroundings while I’m pulling up to park going to work.”

While the police report says the woman refused to give up her keys, it wasn’t enough to keep the suspects, three males and one female, from forcing her hand.

