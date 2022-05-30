BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, has died in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent, Brian Overstreet. Gladney played at TCU and was a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Vikings.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.

Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said.

The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.

The Dallas County sheriff’s department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.

Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said.

The NFL said Gladney’s death was a “tragic loss.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex
Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers
Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint.
VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says
Joe Cooper, husband of WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper and a man well known to New Orleans'...
Husband of WWOZ DJ Leslie Cooper shot during attempted home invasion, son says

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
A shooting that injured six children occurred in Chattanooga, Tennessee, over the weekend.
Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says