Jailed suspect to be booked with April murder of teen in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than six weeks after 19-year-old Jestin Kinard was found fatally shot in Algiers, New Orleans police said they have found his killer, conveniently locked up and waiting to be extradited from Lafayette.

Felipe Brown-Sotello, 19, will be booked with second-degree murder in connection with Kinard’s death, the NOPD said Sunday (May 29). The homicide detectives who developed and identified Brown-Sotello as their suspect in Kinard’s death found him already locked up in Lafayette on a probation violation. He is expected to be transferred to Orleans Parish custody this week to face the murder allegation.

If indicted and convicted of second-degree murder, Brown-Sotello would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence for killing Kinard.

Kinard was found shot April 14 around 9:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue. He was taken for treatment but soon was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court records show Brown-Sotello had been arrested April 7 in New Orleans on an allegation of motor vehicle theft. Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Albert Thibodeaux found probable cause only for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and set Brown-Sotello’s bond at $3,000.

Records show Brown-Sotello posted a surety bond and was freed from jail the next day, and the warrant obtained by the NOPD alleges he murdered Kinard six days later.

Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective James Fyfe at (504) 658-5300.

