BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Jailed suspect to be booked with April murder of teen in Algiers, NOPD says

The NOPD says it has obtained an arrest warrant to book Felipe Brown-Sotello, 19, with the...
The NOPD says it has obtained an arrest warrant to book Felipe Brown-Sotello, 19, with the April 14 murder of 19-year-old Jestin Kinard in Algiers.(Staff)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than six weeks after 19-year-old Jestin Kinard was found fatally shot in Algiers, New Orleans police said they have found his killer, conveniently locked up and waiting to be extradited from Lafayette.

Felipe Brown-Sotello, 19, will be booked with second-degree murder in connection with Kinard’s death, the NOPD said Sunday (May 29). The homicide detectives who developed and identified Brown-Sotello as their suspect in Kinard’s death found him already locked up in Lafayette on a probation violation. He is expected to be transferred to Orleans Parish custody this week to face the murder allegation.

If indicted and convicted of second-degree murder, Brown-Sotello would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence for killing Kinard.

Kinard was found shot April 14 around 9:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue. He was taken for treatment but soon was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court records show Brown-Sotello had been arrested April 7 in New Orleans on an allegation of motor vehicle theft. Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Albert Thibodeaux found probable cause only for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and set Brown-Sotello’s bond at $3,000.

Records show Brown-Sotello posted a surety bond and was freed from jail the next day, and the warrant obtained by the NOPD alleges he murdered Kinard six days later.

Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective James Fyfe at (504) 658-5300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex
Man accused of shooting gun at St. Tammany sports complex was previously arrested for stealing dirt bikes, shooting at campers
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says
Joe Cooper, husband of WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper and a man well known to New Orleans'...
Husband of WWOZ DJ Leslie Cooper shot during attempted home invasion, son says
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

Upperline up for sale
Upperline up for sale
I-10 service road homicide
I-10 service road homicide
Ninth St. carjacking
Ninth St. carjacking
A man was shot once and taken to a local
Argument between neighbors leads to deputy-involved shooting on North Shamrock Drive; both men now facing charges