LSU sent to the Hattiesburg Regional to face Kennesaw State

LSU head coach Jay Johnson leads the Tigers into the postseason in his first year in Baton Rouge.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson leads the Tigers into the postseason in his first year in Baton Rouge.(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC Photo)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers “Road to Omaha” will start at the Hattiesburg Regional.

LSU will open their NCAA Tournament play against Kennesaw State (35-26).

The Owls play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The other two teams in the regional, Southern Miss (43-16) and Army (31-23), will meet in the other matchup.

The Hattiesburg Regional winner will face the Coral Gables winner. Miami is the No. 6 overall seed in that regional.

LSU enters the tourney with a 38-20 record. Kentucky knocked out the Tigers in the SEC Tournament.

Last year, Tennessee knocked out LSU in the NCAA super regionals.

LSU last won a national title in baseball back in 2009. Overall, LSU owns six national titles.

