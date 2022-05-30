Man shot and killed at I-10 Service road on Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Crowder Blvd. at the I-10 Service road Sunday evening according to NOPD.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There are no suspects or motives available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

