Nicondra: More humid, but still nice

Mostly dry and sunny
Look for increasing moisture as high pressure settles east of the area.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular weekend we will continue to see very pleasant conditions on this Memorial Day. A few showers developed off shore and streamed north through the area overnight. Just enough to wet the ground in a few locations. The activity will end with day break. High pressure continues to be in control across the region with lots of sunshine expected and puffy white fair weather clouds. We will sit on the back side of the high for most of the week with southerly winds allowing more Gulf moisture to settle in across the region. Some small disturbances will circulate around the high through the week bringing some isolated afternoon showers and storms.

