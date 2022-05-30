Single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves Kenner man dead

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish early Monday, May 30, claimed the life of the driver.

Troopers said Michael Wisecarver, 32, of Kenner, died in the crash on LA 431 near Valentine Road in the Prairieville area around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Dustin Dwight with LSP said the investigation so far shows Wisecarver was headed south on LA 431 in a 2020 Ford F-150 when he lost control in a curve. He added the truck then hit a ditch embankment and flipped.

Investigators said Wisecarver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck during the crash.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was taken from the driver and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

