Southeastern sent to the Auburn Regional to face the Tigers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will start their NCAA Tournament play facing the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn (37-19) is the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Lions (30-29) secured their bid to an NCAA regional by beating McNeese State in the Southland Conference tournament championship game.

The other two teams in the regional, Florida State and UCLA, will meet in the other matchup.

The Lions last made a regional in 2017.

