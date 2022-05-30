A warm and dry Memorial Day-Spotty storms mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an amazing holiday weekend with low humidity and somewhat lower temps. we will continue to see very pleasant conditions on this Memorial Day.

Bruce: A nice Memorial day today with mostly dry skies and more humidity. Highs near 90 with sun and passing clouds. Rain chances go up a bit starting tomorrow into mid-week. More of the afternoon garden variety in the 20-30% range. pic.twitter.com/mux5HzHFf4 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 30, 2022

A few showers developed off-shore and streamed north through the area overnight, just enough to wet the ground in a few locations. The activity will end with daybreak on Monday. High pressure continues to be in control across the region, with lots of sunshine expected and puffy white fair-weather clouds.

We will sit on the back side of the high for most of the week, with southerly winds allowing more Gulf moisture to settle in across the region. Some small disturbances will circulate around the high through the week, bringing some isolated afternoon showers and storms.

