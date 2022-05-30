BBB Accredited Business
A warm and dry Memorial Day-Spotty storms mid-week

Bruce: Mostly dry and hot memorial Day
Bruce: Mostly dry and hot memorial Day(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an amazing holiday weekend with low humidity and somewhat lower temps. we will continue to see very pleasant conditions on this Memorial Day.

A few showers developed off-shore and streamed north through the area overnight, just enough to wet the ground in a few locations. The activity will end with daybreak on Monday. High pressure continues to be in control across the region, with lots of sunshine expected and puffy white fair-weather clouds.

We will sit on the back side of the high for most of the week, with southerly winds allowing more Gulf moisture to settle in across the region. Some small disturbances will circulate around the high through the week, bringing some isolated afternoon showers and storms.

