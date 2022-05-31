BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A typical summer pattern-Pm rain hot and humid

Bruce: Morning sun-pm passing showers
Bruce: Morning sun-pm passing showers
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week is transition week with warmer temps, higher humidity, and spotty daytime heating showers and a few storms.

While we saw a couple of isolated downpours yesterday on Memorial Day, we should get slightly more rain coverage Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are starting off a bit warmer, with morning temperatures in the middle 70s. Expect muggy conditions to stick around into the afternoon.

The current pattern is fairly typical heading into June. We will continue to see muggy conditions with spotty storms through the end of the week. A cold front will sink south toward the end of the week. If the boundary moves far enough south, we would see fewer showers this weekend, while temperatures remain warm.

