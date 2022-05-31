BBB Accredited Business
Electrical issues to blame for Harahan Walmart fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - A Walmart in Harahan is closed to the public today after a fire broke out there Monday (May 30) night, and it was caught on camera.

In this video, you can see the fire blazing in a section of the store, located in the 5100 block of Jefferson Highway.

Firefighters got the call around 9:44 p.m.

Responders say that when they arrived, the sprinkler system was already activated, and that also caused damage.

“Currently, as of the cause, it’s under investigation by Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office, and our fire investigators,” said Chief Travis.

Officials also say a second fire happened this morning as a result of that first one, and electrical issues are to blame.

No one was hurt in either fire.

