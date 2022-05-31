BBB Accredited Business
Help Nicondra Kiss-A-Pig for the American Diabetes Association

Nicondra Norwood competes to be the top fundraiser for the New Orleans chapter of the American...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans American Diabetes Association chose Nicondra Norwood to be a candidate in their Kiss-A-Pig fundraising campaign that runs through this summer and now she needs your help. Nicondra is competing with seven other candidates to raise funds for the organization.

Pigs were the first source of life-saving insulin for Type 1 Diabetics. The top fundraiser gets the honor of kissing a pig in appreciation for their heroic sacrifice in early diabetes treatment.

Nicondra shared her diagnosis with the Fox 8 audience several years ago. She appreciates the research and advancements supported by the American Diabetes Association that make it easier to live with the chronic life-threatening illness.

There are several ways to help the effort:

  • St. James Parish Hospital is hosting a dinner Friday (June 3) to raise funds. You can preorder tickets here.
  • You can also donate directly to the campaign.

The pig-kissing ceremony will take place at the Kiss-A-Pig Gala, Aug. 20 at the House of Blues.

