High chance of tropical development in the Gulf to begin hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical depression or tropical storm may develop in the Gulf of Mexico this first week of hurricane season and soak parts of Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas late this week into the weekend.

Hurricane Season begins Wed., June 1 and right on queue, the remnants of the Pacific season’s first hurricane, Agatha, are tracking towards the southeastern Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center said the area has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days. If it upgrades to Alex, it is expected to move into south-central Florida late this week into the weekend.

Bruce: Our Atlantic hurricane season starts tomorrow. Right on que, remnants of Pacific hurricane Agatha are moving NE towards the SE Gulf. Euro bullish on a 60-65mph tropical storm (Alex?) in south central Florida. As of now if it does develop, we have nothing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/I8OVFJ8xWv — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 31, 2022

“Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, & Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, & the Florida Keys on Friday & Saturday,” the NHC said on Twitter.

There is a 30% chance of development in the next two days and 70% within the next five days.

Agatha, this year’s first named storm in the eastern Pacific, formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Sunday and rapidly gained power and made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday. It has since dissipated across the mountains of Mexico.

Because the storm’s current path would carry it over the narrow waist of Mexico’s isthmus, the hurricane center said there’s a chance the storm’s remnants could reemerge over the Gulf of Mexico.

